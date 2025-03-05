HIV is not a disease! Redfield experimented on the military!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )





Robert Redfield: From 1982 really, on, I became sort of the Army's, in a broader sense, the Defense Department's main physician for looking at HIV. And it became very clear, I did the early work that showed that HIV was, in fact, what it was, which was a sexually transmitted disease. It wasn't just a homosexual disease. It was a sexually transmitted disease.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: HIV is not a disease. And we can go back to that b...ch Deborah Birx, criminal, who's also going down with Robert Redfield of the CDC for the crimes against humanity.

Alex Jones: Well, that's my next question. What do you make of Redfield, all of them?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: They're liable for crimes against humanity. Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield experimented on the military with an HIV vaccine. They took out adenine deaminase, the pathways. Well, we protected those pathways according to God, because God gave us everything we need. Clean house at the EPA, the FDA, the CDC, they colluded.





