Chaos At Ben Gurion Airport: Houthi Missile Attack Disrupts Flights; Passengers Flee Amid Sirens

Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's primary international gateway, temporarily suspended flight operations following a missile launch by Yemen's Houthi group, according to reports from Press TV. Sirens were activated, prompting the evacuation of passengers into shelters as a precautionary measure. The missile attack is part of Yemen's ongoing efforts to disrupt operations at the airport.
Mirrored - Times Of India
