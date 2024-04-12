Part 2 of 2: Western feminist nations’ women panicking 63% men abandoned dating. 2030 50% no spouse.

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2024). The Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Satanist elites' "Eve's Eden deception women's equality human extermination agenda" Western feminist nations' post-1960s most evil dumbest End Times generation Western women are now panicking because 63% of the Western men have abandoned dating Western women, and by the year 2030, 50% of Western women will have no spouses. It is a destruction of the human specie by the Dracos. Jezebel spirit demon-possession of the Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” populace will bring judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. Whenever women become demon-possessed just like in Noah’s Atlantis days and Sodom Gomorrah days, and women start exhibiting & manifesting the nature of the Jezebel demon spirit that dwells inside their bodies, then nuclear war & zombie apocalypse & cannibalism & rape & holocaust concentration camp human meat livestock breeding & confiscation eating of children will come upon the Western feminist nations, after we real Christians finish our warnings and are raptured up to heaven, and God’s Holy Spirit is taken out of the earth. The first step to deliverance from demon-possession is to realize it and seek deliverance from God by repenting of their redefining of hundreds of Bible verses to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods in the millions of churches, in order to corrupt the family & society & children to remove God’s spiritual protection to allow for the release of millions of fallen angels from the abyss to exterminate the human specie. If you do not realize that you have demon spirits inside you controlling you, then you cannot be delivered. Only God can drive out demons from the Western women. If the Western women do not repent, God will not drive out the demons from them. They will just get worse & worse. The Western women will start breeding demon-possessed androgynous transgender sons & grandsons. Millions of “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christian women are hunting frantically for mates inside God’s house, in order to breed genetic descendant idols with beastlike animal-instinct, but every single woman & pastor betrayed us real Christian brothers in Christ who are fighting to protect the women & 12 million children thrown into their church food by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers Draco reptilian avatar feminist witch church member assassins, because they were afraid of getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room and ridicule from church donators.

Dear brethren, you are real Christian samurai warriors of Christ, so defend the Western feminist nations’ women & 6 million girls eaten by the Western reptilian hybrid feminist witches, who hate us Christian men & try to assassinate us every day. Carry out orders! Preach this in your next Sunday church service sermon, so that 99% of your church donators will leave your church in anger & terror & disgust, so that God’s house will be cleansed of their religious filth. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you are a crazy lunatic who has lost all common sense of the Holy Spirit. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.

