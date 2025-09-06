© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 Pepe Escobar wraps up Eastern Economic Forum: Key takeaways on Russia’s global strategy
🔶EEF’s focus was on Russia’s Arctic and Far East development, high-tech growth, energy exploration, and connectivity corridors
🔶Vladimir Putin’s metaphors—the dragon, elephant, bear, Amur tiger—signal Russia’s gaze west, east, and south toward Southeast Asia and the Global South
🔶Forum showcased Russia’s energy pivot, rerouting gas from Europe to China, and opportunities for international cooperation, including with the US in the Arctic
🔶Key roundtables focused on the Northern Sea Route
Asia, Eurasia, and the Global South’s rise contrasts sharply with Europe’s ongoing warmongering