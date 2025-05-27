Musk: Contractors Stealing the money before it gets anywhere - Elon Musk, DOGE - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATTERS: So they’re just STEALING the money before it gets anywhere
MUSK: There’s layers of stealing… It’s possible that no one got a SEX CHANGE in Guatemala
Do you think DOGE will ever expose all the fraud?
Part 1 video was about:
USIP tried to delete evidence on expenses
According to DOGE employees, they were able to recover over 1 TB of the Institute of Peace's accounting records after its chief accountant attempted to delete them.
And the findings will shock you:
"They received $55 million a year from Congress. Any money that went unspent, they would sweep it into a private bank account with no congressional oversight."