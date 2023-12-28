NOVEMBER 2, 202211:17 AM ET - NEW YORK — Food writer Julie Powell, who became an internet darling after blogging for a year about making every recipe in Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," leading to a book deal and a film adaptation, has died. She was 49. Powell died of cardiac arrest Oct. 26 at her home in upstate New York, The New York Times reported. Her death was confirmed by Judy Clain, Powell's email and editor in chief of Little, Brown. "She was a brilliant writer and a daring, original person and she will not be forgotten," Clain said in a statement. "We are sending our deepest condolences to all who knew and loved Julie, whether personally or through the deep connections she forged with readers of her memoirs." https://www.nprDOTorg/2022/11/02/1133549340/julie-powell-food-writer-julia-child-dies
Daft Punk - Derezzed (from TRON: Legacy)
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=m4cgLL8JaVI
