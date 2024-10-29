Israeli warplanes launched more than 70 airstrikes against Lebanon’s densely-populated Beqaa massacring at least 63 people

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Israeli warplanes launched more than 70 airstrikes against Lebanon’s densely-populated Beqaa, Baalbek and Hermel, massacring at least 63 people only on Monday. The Israeli strikes left many more injured and massive destruction across the area.
Source @Hoopoe platform
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/