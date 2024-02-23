Dr. Joel Wallach - Don't Let Bacteria Boss You Around: Taking Control of Your Health DailywithDoc 2/22/24





Today Dr. Wallach shared with us the shapes of Bacteria. What happens with them and how they compete for space inside our bodies.





Dr. Wallach explains why our Bone Marrow is one of our best friends. Also the benefits of the use of Colloidal Silver in our daily routine.





Dr. Wallach tells us that the Liver performs fifty (50) different functions. One of the functions the Liver does is it makes Myelin that protects our Brains, from Cholesterol.





Dr. Wallach answers questions today on;

Calcium,

Heart issues, and

Hair loss.





