Lelantus Spark & Seraphis Presentation at MoneroKon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a recording of a presentation Aram Jivanyan gave at MoneroKon about Firo's new and cutting edge privacy protocol: Lelantus Spark. Aram not only goes in depth about Lelantus Spark & Seraphis, but also covers research in planned improvements on this extraordinary privacy cryptographic technology!
This is a clip of a recording made with permission from Monero Community Workgroup at Monerokon. "MoneroKon Day 2-7" by Monero Community Workgroup and licensed under Creative Commons Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl4urDoQqwY&t=2748s
Website: https://firo.org
Forum: https://forum.firo.org/
Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y