Lelantus Spark & Seraphis Presentation at MoneroKon

This is a recording of a presentation Aram Jivanyan gave at MoneroKon about Firo's new and cutting edge privacy protocol: Lelantus Spark. Aram not only goes in depth about Lelantus Spark & Seraphis, but also covers research in planned improvements on this extraordinary privacy cryptographic technology!



This is a clip of a recording made with permission from Monero Community Workgroup at Monerokon. "MoneroKon Day 2-7" by Monero Community Workgroup and licensed under Creative Commons Original video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl4urDoQqwY&t=2748s



Find out more:

Website: https://firo.org

Forum: https://forum.firo.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/firoorg

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/TGZPRbRT3Y





