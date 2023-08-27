BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
British Police Arrest Christian Street Preacher
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
106 views • 08/27/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

STEVE'S TAKE: Imagine the riots and carnage that would ensue if they arrested a Muslim or an Imam for teaching the Quran's jihad on the streets like this. Yet, teach Christ and love and try to save souls from eternal damnation and this is their response.

Surely, this is a #SignoftheTimes.

Matthew 5:10

10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

2 Corinthians 12:10

10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ's sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.

Luke 6:22

22 Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man's sake.

CLICK HERE ➡️ https://dailyverses.net/persecution/kjv for more Bible Verses about Persecution!

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac 

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

