British Police Arrest Christian Street Preacher

STEVE'S TAKE: Imagine the riots and carnage that would ensue if they arrested a Muslim or an Imam for teaching the Quran's jihad on the streets like this. Yet, teach Christ and love and try to save souls from eternal damnation and this is their response.

Surely, this is a #SignoftheTimes.

Matthew 5:10

10 Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

2 Corinthians 12:10

10 Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ's sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong.

Luke 6:22

22 Blessed are ye, when men shall hate you, and when they shall separate you from their company, and shall reproach you, and cast out your name as evil, for the Son of man's sake.

