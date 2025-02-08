The Book of Enoch - Chapter 24-27

The Meaning of the 7 Mountains and the Fragrant Tree

Chapter 24 – Enoch sees 7 Mountains and the Tree of Life at the western ends of the earth

Chapter 25 – The Tree of Life will eventually be given to the righteous and holy

Chapter 26 – Enoch sees the Valley of Armageddon in the middle of the earth

Chapter 27 – Enoch speaks of the judgement of those who will be gathered in the Valley of Armageddon





