Colombian Mercenaries - Left the Frontline during Constant Shooting, Instead of Being Sent to Bandera
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
152 views • 07/16/2023

I changed the title, because to me it looked like they just arrived and saw how tough things were and left quickly. I posted the video discussed below about 1 or 2 days ago, with Colombian mercenaries praying before going out to fight. Here's the description found with this video now:

💥Colombian mercenaries are sent to Bandera. Khokhols did not tell them that Bandera lives in hell and that in fact he is not a hero, but a short, scary, bald, pervert with protruding teeth and a big belly, named Snot.

There they will be very surprised🤣🤣🤣 It is not known whether they prayed to the Catholic God or not, but in hell they will all meet.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianmoukrainian
