CREAMY PARSNIP & CASHEW SOUP
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
1. Chop the veggies (parsnips, potatoes, carrot, and onion) into 2-3 large pieces.
2. Place them in a pot, cover well with water and bring to a boil. Cook for about 15-20 mins or until tender.
3. Put the cashews and cooked veggies in a blender. Add vegetable broth from the pot and season with salt and pepper. Blend for several minutes until smooth.
4. Serve sprinkled with chopped parsley or sesame seeds. Enjoy!
Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com
