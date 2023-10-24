BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CREAMY PARSNIP & CASHEW SOUP
Alice’s Healthy Bites
Alice’s Healthy Bites
43 followers
80 views • 10/24/2023

CREAMY PARSNIP & CASHEW SOUP


INGREDIENTS

2 large parsnips
2 potatoes
1 carrot
1 large onion
½ cup (60 gr) Organic Raw Cashews


INSTRUCTIONS

1. Chop the veggies (parsnips, potatoes, carrot, and onion) into 2-3 large pieces.

2. Place them in a pot, cover well with water and bring to a boil. Cook for about 15-20 mins or until tender.

3. Put the cashews and cooked veggies in a blender. Add vegetable broth from the pot and season with salt and pepper. Blend for several minutes until smooth.

4. Serve sprinkled with chopped parsley or sesame seeds. Enjoy!


Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
