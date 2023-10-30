Russian armored group conduct dangerous raids to expand toward Krasnogorovka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Armored groups and infantry fighting vehicles of Russian Armed Forces carry out dangerous attacks to extend control to Krasnogorovka. Initial attacks on Trudovskaya mines north of Marinka and south of Krasnogorovka destroyed Ukrainian troops' strong point and their equipment.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY