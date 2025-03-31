© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID-19’s origins lie in an ancient ambition to rule the world, conceived centuries or millennia ago by one or several minds. Evolving through time, this vision culminated in the virus, a meticulously crafted tool to centralize authority and reshape humanity, fulfilling a persistent plan for global dominion.
Read the full article at Real Free News
#COVIDOrigins #GlobalDominion #AncientStrategy #ViralControl #HistoricalAmbition