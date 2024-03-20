BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Captain Shea Challenges the DOJ and Joe Biden
Jim Dunn
Jim Dunn
14 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 03/20/2024

The January 6th Committee lied.  I'm shocked, shocked, that the government would lie to us.  Well, Captain Shea, of the USS Insurrection has challenged Merrick Garland and Joe Biden to come and arrest him at his radio station.  That is because he is banking on a Trump presidency in 2025 and being pardoned, and that there will be a Class Action Lawsuit against the government for wrongful incarceration, or some other legal terminology.  

Keywords
lawsuitinsurrectiondojjoe bidenmillionsactionclassgarlandcutpiratesmerrickpotomacsailed
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy