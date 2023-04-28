BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 SPOTLIGHT - Kash Patel - Hunter Will Be Indicted, [DS] Advocated An Overthrow, Rule Of Law Must Be Followed
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
96 views • 04/28/2023

Kash Patel - Hunter Will Be Indicted, [DS] Advocated An Overthrow, Rule Of Law Must Be Followed

Website: Fight With Kash

https://fightwithkash.com

Book: Government Gangsters

https://governmentgangsters.com

Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities.


Kash begins the conversation talking the firing of Tucker, then the conversation moves into how Hunter will be indicted. The [DS] advocated the overthrow of the US government and the rule of law must be followed. The people are being exposed to their crimes.


All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


This Innovative Fan Helps Keep You Icy-Cool In Any Scenario:

http://www.airblastpro.com

Click The Link Above For 66% OFF ^^^

Today’s Guest: Kash Patel


Keywords
dsbiden regimex22 spotlightkash pateltrump indictment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy