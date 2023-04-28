X22 SPOTLIGHT - Kash Patel - Hunter Will Be Indicted, [DS] Advocated An Overthrow, Rule Of Law Must Be Followed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kash Patel - Hunter Will Be Indicted, [DS] Advocated An Overthrow, Rule Of Law Must Be Followed
Kash Patel served as the former Chief of Staff to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller and is responsible for leading the Secretary’s mission at the Department, including his executive staff and providing counsel to the Secretary on all matters concerning the Department’s operations. Kash oversaw the execution of several of President Donald J. Trump’s top priorities.
Kash begins the conversation talking the firing of Tucker, then the conversation moves into how Hunter will be indicted. The [DS] advocated the overthrow of the US government and the rule of law must be followed. The people are being exposed to their crimes.
Today’s Guest: Kash Patel