BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

P.9 I’m OFF Ivermectin (ON anti-biotics), for lung infection, plus extras MVI_9867-71merged
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
113 views • 02/11/2023

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW the description!

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/73fe5d0f-2230-4eaa-9089-19389c8ed7d3

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/593947f4-c217-490e-82ba-9933c38f94a7

Watch P. 3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/9dd6452c-ee50-4be1-a656-ff4748beff01

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/e2d3af8a-095e-4296-8375-6229847275ef

Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b4b33a0-4bf4-452d-9648-cb94f6ca2f5b

Watch P.6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4e21a97c-2267-48c0-8a49-15bff521dc3a

Watch P.7 here: https://www.brighteon.com/6592470e-93d1-41ce-b2a4-eada14b4b119

Watch P.8 here: https://www.brighteon.com/45ebf93f-a47a-4dee-aa45-dc559e2df278

Description: (Note: change of treatment – I am stopping Ivermectin, and have begun anti-biotics, having take a big turn for the worse, with the memory of my double pneumonia just over a year ago haunting me.) I am in the throes again of a chest-double lung infection, following in my hospitalised daughter’s footsteps, and have begun a daily course of Ivermectin, 20 mg, plus many other things. To see my history with Ivermectin, there are links below, beginning with the first one from September 3rd 2021, titled “P.1 My FIRST Ivermectin dosing via horse paste”, which gives the essentials.

My first trial from September 3rd 2021:

Watch FIRST P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/d6b28b79-8d50-40af-98ea-692ad0bea79d

Watch FIRST P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a4d917b3-112d-4f62-adee-6c68452ad503

Watch SECOND here: https://www.brighteon.com/859cce3a-72c2-4da9-a789-852f6b5f9f01

Watch THIRD P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/3359afd5-3cf1-4a4a-9e89-8dbe41556eba

Watch THIRD P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/0f30d42f-82cc-4de3-93d8-3f6b57841ac6

Watch FOURTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/1b854488-eba8-41dd-b7df-d42f7c3b3bd1

Watch FIFTH P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/2917629d-2b6f-4241-bbe1-819a4a7993e4

Watch FIFTH P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/05852b32-5797-4f09-91c0-60b4703917e1

Watch SIXTH here: https://www.brighteon.com/edd556d6-dc6a-442d-922f-23b3b0024c04

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]

Here is the link to my demonstration on myself of nebulising with Hydrogen Peroxide and Budesonide: https://www.brighteon.com/e89792f3-d3ed-4211-be55-4ac4bbe73690

Keywords
healthmedicineiodinehydrogen peroxidebromelainblack seed oillactoferrinlung infectionzincdiarrheaoregano oilnacquercetinivermectinbudesonideanti-bioticscolostrumnebulisingamoxycillinequimeccurom duo forte
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy