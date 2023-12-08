© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your 2024 Predictions , 7 annual show, Sat DEC 9th , 7:00 Pm Pacific ,time your call ins
Rumble -
https://rumble.com/c/realmikemartins
Dlive -
Twitch -
https://www.twitch.tv/mikemartins1/videos
ODYSEE -
https://odysee.com/@MikeMartins:7
X-
https://twitter.com/MikeMar86082350
Youtube -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPVzfUYflGiVSJ7AAGIsHg
Facebook -
https://www.facebook.com/realmikemartins/
Gab - https://gab.com/realmikemartins
Buy Mike A Coffee -
https://donorbox.org/buy-me-a-coffee-53
Link to the Most Powerful Glutathione in the World -