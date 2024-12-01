The PROPHECY CLUB

What a Wicked ~ Ungodly ~ Organization of True Merchandising and PERVERTING God's Word.

Apostle Stan Johnson and His Wife ~PROPHET Leslie, What a Strong Delusion !!

Just a Small Fish in The Great Sea of Delusion Today

Calling Themselves Christians !!!

Jesus Saiad MANY Shall Say " I am Christ and Deceive MANY !!!

Now Being Fulfilled !!

2 CORINTHIANS 11:14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.

15 Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers { or APOSTLES } of righteousness; whose end shall be according to their works.





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness

https://rumble.com/v5es1lp-d.o.d.-directive-3000.09-autonomy-and-weapons-systems-par