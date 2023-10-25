Jack Posobiec and Dr. James Lindsay: Why to NEVER Comply With a Struggle Session

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Oct 24, 2023) While on ‘Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec’ Dr. James Lindsay explained why one should never comply during a Mao style ‘struggle session’ and confess to imaginary crimes.
Dr. James Lindsay: "There is no coming back from a struggle session. Once you comply, once you confess to imaginary crimes, you lose standing in every regard."
Article: https://humanevents.com/2023/10/25/exclusive-jack-posobiec-and-dr-james-lindsay-on-why-to-never-comply-with-a-struggle-session
Human Events with Jack Posobiec Episode 588: His Name is Owen Shroyer: https://rumble.com/v3rf6fy-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-589.html