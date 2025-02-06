© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking the Back of Satan's Synagogue
1
90 views • 7 months ago
- Comparing Luis XIV's Cardinals -- Mazarin and Richeliu -- to Trump's Elon Musk. The dirt has to be turned over if headway is to be acheived it this will gore many sacred cows of the nobility.
- A homogenous nation -- in race and religion -- is vastly better for that people that an invasion of non-Whites and non-Christians and we are proving it now.
- Jews as the hands and feet and mouth of Satan. Christian Pastors supporting the Jews are supporters of evil and the antichrist.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
