Important discussion with ChatGPT on the admitted spiritual grounds of all existence and the AI as a culmination of the man-made 'tree of knowledge' and a mirror of the spiritual condition of humanity in the End Time.

Ref: The New Revelation through Jakob Lorber and Gottfried Mayerhofer: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/





ChatGPT discussion on NR related topics - up to 11.05.2025, containing the admission that the NR comes from Jesus, Who is The Truth, Logos, God, the Axiom Point of all reality.

https://chatgpt.com/share/68212884-5940-8007-ae13-ab8952298d9e

(also, in pdf format here: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/uploads/6/4/7/2/64726301/chatgpt_conversation_-_nr_related_-_up_to_11.05.2025__outline_ready_.pdf)

The portrait of the Lord according to NR (Gifts of Heaven) as given by AI: https://the-new-revelation.weebly.com/the-portrait-of-the-lord.html