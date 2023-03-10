Investors & Congressional Republicans Push Back On ESG | The New American TV

As the consequences of woke ESG standards begin affecting every aspect of daily life, investment companies are starting to lose money and Republicans are pushing back. We look at the dark truth behind environmental, social, governance standards and how legislators are pushing back.





The New American TV is dedicated to bringing you the Truth Behind the News. Join us each weekday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern at wvwtv.com/live https://www.worldviewweekend.com/tv and at TheNewAmerican.com at 5 p.m. Eastern.