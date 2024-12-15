FREE Flashpoint Games Showcase--these are a few of my favorite games

In this video I'l be showcasing many games available through the free Flashpoint platform--most of the games I play in this video are what I consider to be some of the very best browser games ever made. Which game was your favorite? Let me know in the comments, and maybe I'll play more of it in future videos!

Adobe Flash was discontinued in 2020, and many of the games created in Flash became unavailable across different websites. Additionally, many of the websites that used to host various games over the years have since completely disappeared. Flashpoint is an archive platform for Flash games and animations, and also includes many games in HTML5 and other formats. There's no guarantee that the websites that these games and animations are hosted on today will continue to do so forever--but with Flashpoint, or other such archives, you can have a copy of your favorite games available, even when you're not connected to the internet.