Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
12/21/2023 BardsFM: Scott Kesterson
channel image
BrighteonTV
10183 Subscribers
425 views
Published 2 months ago

Watch "BardsFm" Live on Brighteon.tv every Thursday from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm est

Support Scott Kesterson and learn more at bardsfm.com

BardsFest is a people's funded event to celebrate God. Checkout the archived 2021 livestreams here: bardsfm.com/bardsfest

Visit frankspeech.com

Find the BardsFM podcast on these platforms: Podbean, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, PlayerFM, & iHeartRadio

BardsFM socials: gab.com/bardsfm - clouthub.com

Donations for Scott Kesterson's ministry are welcomed. If you would like to support the program, you can donate here: https://bardsfm.com/donate/#donate-content

-

Promo Code bards - mypillow.com/bards

Wake up with a smile when getting the best sleep with a MyPillow!

Shop at: xpeditioncoffee.com

Every moment is a moment to live … and live to the fullest. Xpedition Coffee is not just another coffee, but an energy filled, heath boosting coffee to take you to the next level. It’s the way I begin my xpedition everyday. Add Xpedition Coffee to your day to take your adventure to the next level.”

– Scott Kesterson

Keywords
scott kestersonbardsfmbrighteontv

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket