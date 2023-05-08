BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHATS UP W THIS NEW BORDER NARRATIVE? NOT MAKING SENSE
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
171 views • 05/08/2023

THIS IS THE VIDEO I WAS SPEAKING OF: https://www.brighteon.com/31f1ac93-ef1c-4679-a050-64aaf696a1f4

Yeah, sorry, not sorry... Calling it out for the bullshit it is. I hate calling out InfoWars and I love me some Alex... But this is dumb. And I'm saying it. Anyone have ANY idea why he and Pete S are spreading narratives about the border that just make NO SENSE AT ALL? LOL. I mean, that's the silliest shit I've ever heard was that the violence on the border is due to the cartels being upset Article 42 is endi g and I hat illegals shooting each other is them coming after 2A. Lol. That's literally stupid. 2A certainly needs our support but THAT ain't nothing but message distraction and confusion. I don't even think Alex himself believed that bullshit. Hiteeee! [email protected]

Keywords
alex jonesprepping2asrvivalartical42
