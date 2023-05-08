WHATS UP W THIS NEW BORDER NARRATIVE? NOT MAKING SENSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS THE VIDEO I WAS SPEAKING OF: https://www.brighteon.com/31f1ac93-ef1c-4679-a050-64aaf696a1f4
Yeah, sorry, not sorry... Calling it out for the bullshit it is. I hate calling out InfoWars and I love me some Alex... But this is dumb. And I'm saying it. Anyone have ANY idea why he and Pete S are spreading narratives about the border that just make NO SENSE AT ALL? LOL. I mean, that's the silliest shit I've ever heard was that the violence on the border is due to the cartels being upset Article 42 is endi g and I hat illegals shooting each other is them coming after 2A. Lol. That's literally stupid. 2A certainly needs our support but THAT ain't nothing but message distraction and confusion. I don't even think Alex himself believed that bullshit. Hiteeee! [email protected]