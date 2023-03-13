Stew Peters Show | DEPOPULATION: British Birth Rate Takes NOSEDIVE! Pfizer HIDES Study On VAX SAFETY For PREGNANT Women

Births in the United Kingdom fell in 2022 by over 50K!



Dr. James Thorp is here and says the W.H.O. and other health agencies are terminally corrupt.

Dr. Peter McColough is reporting the vaccine is dangerous for pregnant women.



Any institution that promotes vaccinating pregnant women with these death shots must be criminally prosecuted.



The Covid-19 “vaccines” might as well be abortion pills!

There is severe male and female infertility which has caused the birth rate to plummet.

For those who do get pregnant there are increasing complications for babies.

The data is conclusive and the shots are killing us!

