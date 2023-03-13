BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEPOPULATION: British Birth Rate Takes NOSEDIVE! Pfizer HIDES Study On VAX SAFETY For PREGNANT Women
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
107 views • 03/13/2023

Stew Peters Show |  DEPOPULATION: British Birth Rate Takes NOSEDIVE! Pfizer HIDES Study On VAX SAFETY For PREGNANT Women

Births in the United Kingdom fell in 2022 by over 50K!


Dr. James Thorp is here and says the W.H.O. and other health agencies are terminally corrupt.
Dr. Peter McColough is reporting the vaccine is dangerous for pregnant women.


Any institution that promotes vaccinating pregnant women with these death shots must be criminally prosecuted.


The Covid-19 “vaccines” might as well be abortion pills!
There is severe male and female infertility which has caused the birth rate to plummet.
For those who do get pregnant there are increasing complications for babies.
The data is conclusive and the shots are killing us!
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com! 

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com
Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com 







Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy