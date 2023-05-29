Jimmy Dore: “We Were Lied To About the COVID Death Rate!”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(May 27, 2023) A now red-pilled Jimmy Dore cites a new study by Dr. John Ioannidis who discovered COVID’s infection fatality rate (IFR) in 2020 was only 0.095% for those under age 70.
Article - "New Study from Ioannidis: Covid’s IFR in 2020 Was Less Than 0.1% for Those Under 70, Even Lower Than Previously Believed" by Michael P. Senger: https://www.michaelpsenger.com/p/new-study-from-ioannidis-covids-ifr
The Jimmy Dore Show: https://jimmydore.com/
Video source: https://rumble.com/v2qalp4-we-were-lied-to-about-covid-death-rate.html