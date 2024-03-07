SEE WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THIS UNCLEAN SPIRIT INFILTRATES INTO CHURCHES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Very important to understand this Jezebel Spirit that has infiltrated a lot of the people in the churches... These people will be used by the Antichrist to go after the True Followers of Jesus
John 16:2
They shall put you out of the synagogues: yea, the time cometh that whosoever killeth you will think that he doeth God service