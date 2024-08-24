⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(24 August 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 22nd Motorised Infantry Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, 101st, and 118th territorial defence brigades near Grabovskoye, Glukhov (Sumy region), and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 135 troops, one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, two BTR-4 Butsefal armoured personnel carriers, and six motor vehicles.

▫️Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th, 44th mechanised brigs, 77th Airmobile Brig, and 110th Territorial Defence Brigade near Petropavlovka, Kruglyakovka, Stepovaya Novosyolovka (Kharkov reg), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Six counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 43rd and 63rd mechanised brigs were repelled.

AFU losses up to 520 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, six motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howis, two UK-made 105-mm L-119 howis, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Four AFU ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brig, 46th Airmobile Brig, 37th Marine Brig, 116th, and 119th territorial defence brigs near Pereyezdnoye, Vasyukovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Katerinovka, Chasov Yar, Pleshcheyevka, Kurakhovo, and Grigorovka (DPR).

One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 5th Assault Brig was repelled.

AFU losses up to 690 troops, 4 motor vehics, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, two 152-mm D-20 howis, two 122-mm D-30 howis, 3 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzers, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station. 3 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 32nd, 53rd, 110th mech'd brigs, 25th Airborne Brig, 111th, and 129th territorial defence brigs near Vozdvizhenka, Kirovo, Rozovka, Zelyonoye Pole, Grodovka, and Sergeyevka (DPR). 7 counter-attacks launched by units of the AFU 150th and 151st mech'd brigs were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 580 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two 100-mm Rapira guns.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 58th Motorised Infantry Brig near Razliv and Vodyanoye (DPR). Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 5th Tank Brig and 128th Territorial Defence Brig were repelled.

AFU losses up to 130 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one armoured fighting vehic, eight motor vehics, and two French-made 155-mm CAESAR howis.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 35th Marine Brigade, 39th Coastal Defence Brigade, and 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Ivanovka, Tokaryovka (Kherson region), and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 65 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and two electronic warfare stations.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs destroyed one S-125 SAM launcher, two electronic warfare stations, one POL depot, one UAV workshop, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 138 areas.



▫️AD units shot down three U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 12 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 44 UAVs, 16 of them outside the SMO zone.



▫️In total, 640 airplanes and 283 helicopters, 30,434 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 air defence missile systems, 17,557 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,425 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 13,594 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 25,139 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.