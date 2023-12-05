BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Investigating Alien Abduction Attempts in Peru – An Interview with Timothy Alberino
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 12/05/2023

Michael Salla


Dec 4, 2023


Timothy Alberino recently returned from an investigation of claims that aliens were attempting to abduct members of an indigenous tribe in Peru’s Amazon region. Alberino investigated dozens of witnesses to the strange phenomenon which continues to occur. Witnesses described beings wearing full body armor as well as exotic technologies such as levitating circular boards that are not known to exist in open-source technologies. Alberino also found that a flying saucer craft was seen in the vicinity of the abduction attempts, suggesting either an alien or secret space program connection.


Alberino’s conclusion is that the beings are likely humans using unknown exotic technologies from secret space programs. He concludes that the motivation of those behind the phenomenon is not part of a land grab but is to terrify local residents either to prevent them from learning about a classified black project in the area or preparation for a false flag alien event of some kind. The fact that the alien abduction incidents began around the same time as joint US-Peru military exercises does strengthen the conclusion that what is occurring in Peru involves secret space program technologies that may have an extraterrestrial connection.


Timothy Alberino’s website is https://timothyalberino.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpMkUMcTf2Q

Keywords
false flagaliensflying sauceramazonhumanssecret space programinvestigatingperuetstimothy alberinomilitary exercisesexopoliticsalien abductionmichael sallafull body armorlevitating circular boardsindigenous tribeblack project
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy