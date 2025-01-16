BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - January 16 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
101 views • 8 months ago

January 16, 2025

rt.com


People across the Middle East rejoice, after Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal, starting on Sunday. That's as the IDF keeps hitting Gaza with more deadly airstrikes. As Palestinian children celebrate the prospects of peace, many thousands of the youngest and most vulnerable Gazans, killed by Israeli bombs, will never see it happen. While Israel has yet to implement the deal, some citizens there are less optimistic - as they've been waiting for over a year for hostages to be released from Gaza. Incoming president Trump's nominee for Secretary of State points out Kiev's manpower issue, amid Washington's mounting calls for Ukraine to lower the conscription age and send teenagers to the front.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy