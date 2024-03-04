See The Here & Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s Always The Hardest Thing
* They are not rational.
* It’s not about the rule of law; it’s about the reign of the lawless.
* Christians are the enemy of the regime.
* Your fellow countrymen see it — and are coming your way.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episodes 3435 & 3436 (4 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4h7ul0-episode-3435-see-the-here-and-now-its-always-the-hardest-thing.html
https://rumble.com/v4h7uot-episode-3436-christians-are-the-enemy-of-the-regime.html