🔴REMINDER - April 11 marks 5 years of Incarceration for Julian Assange in UK's Most Secure Prison - Publishing the Truth - been Detained in the UK in one form or another for almost 14 Years
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
34 views • 04/11/2024

🔴REMINDER: April 11 marks 5 years of incarceration for Julian Assange in the UK's most secure prison,  for publishing the truth - having been detained in the UK in one form or another for almost 14 years

For championing the public's right to know, he faces a 175-year sentence if extradited to the US, while UN experts have warned he is at risk of torture and will not survive. 

Assange, who revealed war crimes and human rights violations, remains separated from his wife and two young children. 

Cynthia... this link explains the video..

https://jjmilt.substack.com/p/the-wikileaks-video-that-made-julian

The WikiLeaks Video That Made Julian Assange a Marked Man

"Collateral Murder," an unedited gun-camera video released by WikiLeaks in 2007, exposed a war crime that US government didn’t want anyone to see.


