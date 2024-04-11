🔴REMINDER - April 11 marks 5 years of Incarceration for Julian Assange in UK's Most Secure Prison - Publishing the Truth - been Detained in the UK in one form or another for almost 14 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔴REMINDER: April 11 marks 5 years of incarceration for Julian Assange in the UK's most secure prison, for publishing the truth - having been detained in the UK in one form or another for almost 14 years
For championing the public's right to know, he faces a 175-year sentence if extradited to the US, while UN experts have warned he is at risk of torture and will not survive.
Assange, who revealed war crimes and human rights violations, remains separated from his wife and two young children.
Cynthia... this link explains the video..
https://jjmilt.substack.com/p/the-wikileaks-video-that-made-julianThe WikiLeaks Video That Made Julian Assange a Marked Man