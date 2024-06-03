The First video of the use of the Newest Russian 152-mm wheeled self-propelled gun 2S43

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
And here is the first video of the use of the newest 152-mm wheeled self-propelled gun 2S43 "Malva" of the "North" group, firing at the enemy.
Deliveries of these artillery systems to the troops began in the fall of last year.
This is the first Russian serially produced large-caliber wheeled self-propelled artillery system.