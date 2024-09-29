IMPORTANT: CANCER CURE COVERUP! - Debunking Big Pharma ATTACKS On Apricot Seeds With John Richardson

World Alternative Media





Josh Sigurdson talks with John Richardson of Richardson Nutritional Center about the truth behind apricot seeds, or more notably laetrile and amygdalin as not just mainstream media but alternative media attacks the supplement that many believe to be a cancer cure with out of context studies and mal intent.

Recently, someone who will remain unnamed in alternative media went on the attack against John Richardson, son of Dr. John Richardson Sr whose work with Ernst T Krebs in the 1970s exposed the wonders of apricot seeds to the world.

In the attack video posted to YouTube by a man who won't even show his face on video, a 1978 and 1981 study were looked at, presenting completely false information about animals, cyanide and more with extremely easily debunkable claims. The creator of the video had to go out of his way to find these studies which leave out the additional chemical compounds used alongside laetrile which caused the problems noted in the dogs in the study.

This is not just stupidity. It's wrong.

Millions of lives have changed due to apricot seeds (or Vitamin B17) and hundreds of studies have been done on dogs and cats, not to mention mice with far higher dosages and absolutely no death. Instead, the studies were met with great success.

As soon as chemotherapy entered the scene, amygdalin which was accepted as a useful tool against cancer by the FDA (and health organizations including the National Cancer Institute) suddenly ended up the target of vicious big pharma attacks.

G. Edward Griffin wrote the book "World Without Cancer" many decades ago and the thousands of testimonials from people whose lives were changed forever have filled our past videos. Stories of the tribes who've lived off of apricot seeds have been told as their life expectancy rates high. Still, people who can't imagine we've been lied to about cancer attack apricot seeds while not even touching chemotherapy which kills 95% of people and has killed over 100 million over the last half century.

So where are the priorities?





In this video, John Richardson breaks down examples of success, quotes by some of the most prestigious names in science and personal experience dealing with apricot seeds his entire life.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!