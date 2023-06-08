© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Sleep Of Sluggards.
Proverbs 6:9 (NIV).
9) How long will you lie there, you sluggard?
When will you get up from your sleep?
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Sluggards have no desire to succeed.
They sleep, and rest, and wait, and stall.
The Godly are required to be productive.
For even when we were with you,
we gave you this rule:
“The one who is unwilling to work
shall not eat.”
2 Thessalonians 3:10 (NIV).
