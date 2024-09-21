Toretsk in Donetsk region, is now encircled by the offensive forces of the Russian Armed Forces, with a scary beginning to set in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the center of the mine town. Open sources reported on September 20, 2024, that the battle continues for the town in the urban area, Russian troops continue to advance despite resistance attempts from Ukraine, and from the sound of gunfire, the intensity of the fighting seems to be clearly visible. Footage from a GoPro camera, taken from the point of view of a killed Ukrainian soldier, special forces of the Battalion "Eney" or Lyut Brigade, shows the atmosphere of difficult fighting, the Ukrainian soldiers in the video fled from their lost positions, tried to hide in the rubble storied building, where they seem to be knocked out in the end.

Meanwhile, The Separate Assault Lyut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine, shared footage of their fighting on the streets of Toretsk, after their reserve group arrived there in a vehicle. According to reports on street fighting between the Ukrainian military and Russian troops, they fired RPG thermobaric rocket launchers into a building, where Russian soldiers were taking up positions. Regardless of the reports, but the video shows no evidence of the presence of Russian soldiers in the building, and it appears that the RPG ammunition was discharged just like that! Ukrainian sources acknowledged the consolidation of Russian forces in the center of Toretsk, and the acceleration of the advance of Russian forces during the assault on the town. Russia is tenaciously taking control of every building, and will gradually liberate the town from Zelensky’s troops.

Let us remember that the situation in Donetsk region has turned into a disaster for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. As entire units fled, the configuration of the front line changed unfavorably to Ukraine, and there were no longer any reserves to stop or reverse this trend. One of the Ukrainian soldiers captured on the outskirts of Toretsk, Viktor Pavlushin, spoke extensively about the dire situation in their ranks.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





