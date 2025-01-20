BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
P.10a TRUMP does NOT add up: BILL GATES BROMANCE; MUSK & CureVac; RFK Jr MISSED opportunity re: Gaza CHILD SLAUGHTER CONDEMNATION MVI_3597
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
300 followers
169 views • 7 months ago

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/13856aa8-5876-4185-aacb-25eccf3a5dbf

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b32ea61e-4a49-4e32-96b2-44880b113198

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/4c165023-c09e-4fb4-841d-643260d3b292

Watch P.4 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a21d9679-177e-496f-afee-36b2387ce8b3

Watch P.5 here: https://www.brighteon.com/c3262b6e-5d8b-45c6-8ba6-c4939d16eb2b

Watch P.6 here: https://www.brighteon.com/27cdd648-00e4-4aac-b772-2d526818c214

Watch P.7 here: https://www.brighteon.com/45257aac-4dd8-4f82-9371-3f2ecb5491dd

Watch P.8 here: https://www.brighteon.com/59396893-3c73-4d6a-893c-d2b127006b3d

Watch P.9a here: https://www.brighteon.com/944c900d-d37c-4a01-a01e-b38aa82a2e62

Watch P.9b here: https://www.brighteon.com/67717c73-2cd7-4661-aafa-0a35429b5fa4

Millions of United States nationals, and others around the world, are expecting vast improvements to their personal lives, and to the welfare of the world, when Donald Trump is inaugurated in two days’ time, for his second official term as President. However, many things do not add up. Let us hope that the good outweighs the bad… Disclaimer: Any negative aspersions from me in this video towards any individual or organisation, including governments, are my opinions only, and I may be completely mistaken.


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventspoliticszionismwar crimeselon muskbill gatesmodernapfizerstockholm syndromeoperation warp speedcurevacriccardo bosibig evilbutchery of childrensaviour syndrome
