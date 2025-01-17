❗️In Krivoy Rog, several arrivals to the military location at the college!!!

Local Ukrainian channels report a large number of deaths among the personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Adding, later found more about this:

TASS, citing its sources, reports:

Danish pilot and F-16 fighter jet instructor Jepp Hansen was killed during a missile strike on a Ukrainian Armed Forces training center in Krivoy Rog.