Stan Bogdanov - "An Alternate View From Our Cozy Mordor”
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
11 views • 08/21/2023


Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On Aug 17, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany

Guest: Stan Bogdanov

Topic: "An Alternate View From Our Cozy Mordor”



Bio:

Born in USSR in 1972, educated in strategic management  

Former translator who worked with quite a few VIP's, IT specialist for over 20 years, 

Happily married on a lady who lived for over 30 years in Crimea (both in Soviet times and under Ukrainian rule)



Interview Panel



TIP/DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo  - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854


Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477

Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse



Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path



Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

Keywords
politicsliesrussiahistoryglobalsatanicmigrationoligarchysovereigntyfamiliesg truthf reedom
