Dewey Day Centennial in Montpelier

Centennial celebration of the return of Admiral George A. Dewey – the “Hero of Manila Bay” – to Vermont after the Spanish-American War. Short of the original pageantry & grandeur, this festivity nevertheless was quite stirring. Featuring the parade, the 40th Army Band, and scenes from the Vermont Museum. Recorded on 8mm video in Montpelier, 9th of October, 1999, this is more of a home movie rather than a pro video, but I wanted all to know & see that it happened.

