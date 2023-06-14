© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/12/2023 【Nicole on the Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: In Communist China, the CCP is above the constitution, and you have to register with your real name to buy a kitchen knife. So, it is such a fragile regime, but who has been supporting it?
6/12/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】妮可：在中共国，中共高于宪法；在中共国你买把菜刀都要实名登记。中共如此脆弱不堪，那是谁一直在支持中共？
