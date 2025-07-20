UFC 318 Recap: Poirier vs. Holloway 3 | Knockouts, Farewells & New Stars!

UFC 318 was an unforgettable night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans! From Carli Judice’s thrilling finish to explosive first-round stoppages by Brunno Ferreira, Ryan Spann, and newcomers Islam Dulatov and Ateba Gautier — the prelims were fireworks.





But the spotlight was on Dustin Poirier, who returned home for what may be his final UFC bout against longtime rival Max Holloway. The BMF belt was on the line in a legendary showdown.





Catch the full recap of UFC 318 — the action, emotion, and everything in between.





