Tuesday, March 25th, 2025





World Pirate Radio News™ (Show No.311)





~ PYRAMID POWER SPECIAL! ~













https://dlive.tv/WPRPN





https://homenetwork.tv/





https://t.me/pirateradiopodcasts





https://www.facebook.com/Japhy32/













INTRO ONLY (due to their CENSORSHIP)





https://www.youtube.com/@PirateRadioPodcasts/streams













8PM PST - LA, Vancouver, Seattle, Baja





11PM EST - New York, Toronto, Miami





(Wed NOON Tokyo & Seoul)





Check your LOCAL listings!





https://www.timeanddate.com/worldclock/













Dropping Anchor in Port for Lusty Tales of Adventure:





Welcome everyone, 2 Arrrrrrrr - 311th official installment of "WORLD PIRATE RADIO NEWS™", & 2025 Mid-week MUCK-AROUND!





CALL IN via SKYPE ID = Captain Sinclair ([email protected])





https://chat.minds.com/#/room/#pirateradio:minds.com













https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/49508485-trudeaus-climate-change?store_id=2828658













Topics 2 include: Anything via our planet’s Apocalyptic political, & current-event landscape.





From 5th Generational, & WWZ, to BIG TECH's "unchecked" censorship, rampant de-platforming, & anti FREE-SPEECH dirty tricks. Nor will we forget BIG MEDIA's blanket cover-up and suppression of the unvarnished TRUTH, Canada's FREEDOM Convoy, “LOCKSTEP” eugenics, COVID 1984, the Great Reset, CANADIAN BACON, PYRAMID POWER, & "Operation DARK WINTER".













WPRPN™ PAYPAL - [email protected]





https://www.patreon.com/WPRPN





https://www.subscribestar.com/wprpn





https://teespring.com/stores/wprpn













https://galactecfire.com/pirate/













Along with any issue mainstream "legacy" corporate media has chosen 2 ignore, mix in a few choice