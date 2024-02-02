BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Belstaffie & Anthony Webber on The Sonia Poulton Show - 01 February 2024
TNT Radio
TNT Radio
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 02/02/2024

On today's show, Belstaffie discusses female pool players taking legal action to prevent men (who claim to be women) from taking over their sport. Belstaffie has been at the forefront of the pushback against this orthodoxy. She went undercover to expose the violence of Trans Rights Activists. Her image was even captured in the Daily Mail during one protest. Later, Anthony Webber discusses general elections around the world, providing updates on Ukraine & Russia and Israel & Palestine.

GUEST 1 OVERVIEW: Belstaffie worked with serial sex offenders in prison for 20 years. She also went undercover to expose prostitution in Leeds and violent trans activists in Manchester.

GUEST 2 OVERVIEW: Anthony is a political commentator, analyst/strategist, and the Managing Director of Wish Consulting. He is also part of The Freedom Movement.

Keywords
newspoliticstntradio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy