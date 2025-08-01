2-2.5T/H Biomass Wood Pellet Production Line Canada | RICHI Machinery Project Showcase

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome to our latest biomass wood pellet project in Canada!
This 2-2.5 tons per hour production line is specially customized for a client using 50% moisture wood chips and sawdust as raw materials.
🔧 Main Process:
Chipping – Crushing – Drying – Pelletizing – Cooling – Packing
🏗️ Customer Challenge:
Very limited and irregular workshop space
✔️ Our Solution: Full layout redesign, flexible equipment configuration, and compact integration
💡 Why RICHI:
-
30+ years of pelletizing experience
-
Tailor-made pellet plants for global customers
-
Stable, high-efficiency operation even under high-moisture input
👉 Watch how we turn local biomass waste into high-value clean energy!
📩 Contact us for your customized wood pellet solution.