Dollar Death, Birth of Petroyuan, Israel & War 06/12/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan continues to talk about the Petrodollar’s dusk and Petroyuan’s Dawn! In other news, Russia is ready to strike NATO Airfields, Germany update their Wartime Measures and we see that Biden signs “New Guidance” for using U.S. Nuclear Weapons.
00:00 - Leslie’s Prophecies
02:10 - PetroYuan & Wealth Transfer
08:04 - Fall of America
09:54 - Joseph’s Kitchen
13:02 - Death of Dollar
18:10 - Russia Ready to Strike NATO
20:56 - New Guidance for using Nuclear Weapons
24:00 - Israeli Troops Uncover Hamas Tunnel
25:52 - Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Don't wake up the Russian bear! Lavrov, Ukraine - Further Confirmation
https://youtu.be/cet3gPb6CIY?si=4PmeoOnRYQF60l8H
The Khazarian Mafia: You Don't Know what you Don't Know
https://themillenniumreport.com/2018/06/the-khazarian-mafia-you-dont-know-what-you-dont-know/
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology
to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com
to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!
OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only
Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
for "God's Treasure Offer".
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog