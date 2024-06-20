Trump lawyers file motion to remove judge from New York civil fraud case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawyers for former President Trump have filed a motion calling on Judge Arthur Engoron to recuse himself from the New York civil fraud case. NBC News' Tom Winter has details on the filing and the allegations that the judge engaged in an improper conversation about the case.
